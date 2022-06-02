7-day refresher course concludes at KU's School of Law

Srinagar: Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Nilofer Khan on Thursday chaired the valedictory session of a seven-day refresher course on research methodology organised by the varsity’s School of Law.
Addressing the participants, Prof Nilofar, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said such workshops enable knowledge-sharing in real sense and help students to learn from renowned experts from different disciplines of study.
“These events are very important in academic institutions to constantly update students about new happenings, innovations and discoveries in different fields of study,” she said, reiterating that such workshops also assume great significance in the backdrop of ongoing implementation of the new National Education Policy-2020.
Prof Nilofer said the School of Law has a rich history and legacy which must continue to become a beacon-light and a model of discipline and scholarship for its students to follow.
"From the administration side, we assure our complete support to this department in its academic and extracurricular activities,” she said, urging the senior faculty members to constantly guide their students in their academic and research pursuits.