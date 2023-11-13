7 drivers arrested in Baramulla for illegal  transportation of minerals

Baramulla, Nov 13: Cracking a whip on illegal mining of minerals at Chakloo and Delina areas of Baramulla, Police have seized 7 vehicles and arrested 7 drivers.

A Police party under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Baramulla assisted by SHO Baramulla and Incharge PP Delina seized 7 vehicles (5 Tippers, 2 Tractors) and arrested 7 drivers at Chakloo and Delina areas of Baramulla for their involvement in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals. The accused drivers have been identified as Mohd Rafiq Dar resident of Jalsheeri, Javaid Ahmad Malik resident of Drangbal, Mohd Rafiq Mir resident of Drangbal, Danish Ahmad Dar resident of Jalsheeri, Javaid Ahmad Lone resident of Jalsheeri, Basit Ahmad War resident of Delina and Mudasir Ahmad Lone resident of Darpora Delina.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Baramulla and investigation has been taken up.