7 drug peddlers arrested

Srinagar, Feb 26: Police arrested seven drug peddlers in Sopore, Kulgam and Ganderbal and recovered contraband substances from their possession.
At a checkpoint established at Zindri Crossing in Sopore, police intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number JK04D-7480 with two persons on board. During checking, officers were able to recover 144 tablets of Spasmoproxyvon Plus from their possession. They have been identified as Basit Ahmad Lone and Mudasir Ahmad Ganie both residents of Tujjar Sopore.