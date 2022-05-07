7 houses gutted in Baramulla

Baramulla, May 7 : Seven residential houses were gutted at Jamia Mohalla of old town Baramulla on Saturday.
As per officials of fire and emergency services department, fire broke out fom a residential house and soon spread to other residential houses.
Fire tenders from Baramulla rushed to the spot and started dousing the flames. Local youths besides police and army personnel also joined the rescue operation.
Meanwhile, locals here have urged the Baramulla district administration as well as state administration to help the victims of fire incident. They said fire victims are living in abject poverty and need immediate financial assistance.
“The fire victims need to be rehabilitated on humanitarian grounds, they do not have means to build their house again.Therefore, financial assistance from state authority will at least ease their hardships,” said Muhammad Akram, a civil society member of old town Baramulla.