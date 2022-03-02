7-member Establishment-cum-Selection Committee reconstituted

Jammu, Mar 2: The government on Wednesday reconstituted the seven-member Establishment-cum-Selection Committee headed by the Chief Secretary.
“In partial modification of the Government Order No 761-JK (GAD) of 2021 dated August 20, 2021, sanction has been accorded to the re-constitution of the Establishment-cum-Selection Committee,” read an order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD).
The committee will have Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta as its chairman while Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Finance Department Atal Dulloo; Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Home Department Raj Kumar Goyal; Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Health and Medical Education Department Vivek Bhardwaj; Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor Nitishwar Kumar and Administrative Secretary Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Achal Sethi would be its members.
Principal Secretary to the Government, GAD Manoj Kumar Dwivedi would be its member secretary.
“The Administrative Secretary of the department to which the case pertains should be co-opted as a Special Invitee. The terms of reference of the Establishment-cum-Selection Committee and the procedure to be adopted by it, while making the selection for the posts within its purview, should remain the same as contained in government order No 1488-GAD of 2011 dated December 26, 2011,” the GAD order read.