7-member Establishment-cum-Selection Committee reconstituted

“In partial modification of the Government Order No 761-JK (GAD) of 2021 dated August 20, 2021, sanction has been accorded to the re-constitution of the Establishment-cum-Selection Committee,” read an order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD).

The committee will have Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta as its chairman while Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Finance Department Atal Dulloo; Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Home Department Raj Kumar Goyal; Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Health and Medical Education Department Vivek Bhardwaj; Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor Nitishwar Kumar and Administrative Secretary Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Achal Sethi would be its members.