7 persons arrested for illegal transportation of minerals

A police party under the supervision of SDPO Pattan Mohd Nawaz assisted by IC PP Kungamdara, seized 3 vehicles (tippers) and arrested 3 drivers for their involvement in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals at Khasipora Khoresherabad. They have been identified as Shabir Ahmad resident of Takiya Batpora, Sajad Ahmad Rather and Aijaz Ahmad Rather, both residents of Ratnipora Payeen.