7 persons arrested for illegal transportation of minerals

Baramulla, Aug 4: Acting tough against the persons involved in the illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, police have arrested 7 persons and seized 7 vehicles in Baramulla.
A police party under the supervision of SDPO Pattan Mohd Nawaz assisted by IC PP Kungamdara, seized 3 vehicles (tippers) and arrested 3 drivers for their involvement in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals at Khasipora Khoresherabad. They have been identified as Shabir Ahmad resident of Takiya Batpora, Sajad Ahmad Rather and Aijaz Ahmad Rather, both residents of Ratnipora Payeen.
Similarly, a police party under the supervision of SDPO Tangmarg Imtiaz Ahmed -JKPS assisted by SHO PS Kunzer, seized 2 vehicles (tippers) and arrested 2 drivers for their involvement in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals at Waripora Kunzer. They have been identified as Showkat Ahmad Haji resident of Pariswani and Mudasir Ahmad Shah resident of Gonipora Kunzer.