7 persons arrested for illegal transportation of minerals
Baramulla, Aug 4: Acting tough against the persons involved in the illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, police have arrested 7 persons and seized 7 vehicles in Baramulla.

A police party under the supervision of SDPO Pattan  Mohd Nawaz  assisted by IC PP Kungamdara, seized 3 vehicles (tippers) and arrested 3 drivers for their involvement in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals at Khasipora Khoresherabad. They have been identified as Shabir Ahmad  resident of Takiya Batpora, Sajad Ahmad Rather and Aijaz Ahmad Rather, both residents of Ratnipora Payeen.

 Similarly, a police party under the supervision of SDPO Tangmarg  Imtiaz Ahmed -JKPS assisted by SHO PS Kunzer, seized 2 vehicles (tippers) and arrested 2 drivers for their involvement in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals at Waripora Kunzer. They have been identified as Showkat Ahmad Haji  resident of Pariswani and Mudasir Ahmad Shah resident of Gonipora Kunzer.

