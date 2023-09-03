7 persons arrested for illegal transportation of minerals in Baramulla

Police parties under the supervision of SDPO Tangmarg assisted by SHO PS Kunzer and SHO PS Tangmarg seized 6 vehicles (5 tippers and 1 tractor) and arrested 5 drivers identified as Aijaz Ahmad Shah resident of Kunzer Baramulla, Rayees Ahmad Shah, resident of Batpora Kunzer, Riaz Ahmad Bhat , Shabir Ahmad Chopan, both residents of Ganiwani Kunzer and Nisar Ahmad Malik resident of Pariswani Kunzer for their involvement in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals at Karhama Kunzer and Shrai Tangmarg.

Moreover, a police party under the supervision of SDPO Pattan assisted by IC PP Mirgund, seized 2 vehicles (1 tipper & 1 tractor) and arrested their drivers at Baliharan Pattan. They have been identified as Shabir Hussain Lone resident of Patlibagh and Aijaz Ahmad War resident of Nowlari.