7 persons arrested in Baramulla for illegal transportation of minerals

Baramulla, Nov 7: Acting tough against the persons involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, police have seized 7 vehicles and arrested 7 persons in Baramulla.

A police party under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Baramulla assisted by SHO PS Baramulla and Incharge PP Delina seized 7 vehicles (3 tippers and 4 tractors) and arrested 7 persons (drivers) at Delina and Main Market Baramulla for their involvement in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals. The accused drivers have been identified as Ashiq Ahmad Dar resident of Jalsheeri, Bashir Ahmad Khan resident of Kanispora, Manzoor Ahmad Gojree resident of Drangbal, Shahid Hamid Rather, Farooq Ahmad Mir, Mohd Arif Dar and Javaid Ahmad Dar, all residents of Darpora Delina. They have been shifted to the police station where they remain in custody.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Baramulla and further investigation has been initiated.

“Persons found indulging in illegal mining activities shall be dealt with as per law. Community members are requested to share information regarding the crimes in their neighbourhood with their concerned police units,” police said.