7 students fall ill in Kupwara after taking water

Kupwara, June 13: Seven students studying at Government High School Sarkuli in Kalaroose area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Tuesday afternoon fell ill after taking water from water tank present in the school premises.
Few parents while divulging details said that, soon after their children took water from the water tank, they developed abdominal pain and vomiting following which they were immediately shifted to Sub District Hospital (SDH) Kupwara.
“The water we consumed today was unsual from rest of the days. It was whitish in colour and had bad smell,” said SaqibManzoor a class 6th student.
Superintendent Sub District Hospital (SDH) KupwaraDr Mir Shafi said that seven students have been admitted in hospital. He said that police have taken samples of water and after the reports are received, anything can be said regarding health issues of students developed after taking water.
He said that all the students have been kept under observation and were responding well to the treatment.