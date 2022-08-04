7 vehicles involved in illegal mining seized in Anantnag

Anantnag: In its continued efforts to curb illegal mining in the district, the Geology and Mining (G&M) Team Anantnag headed by District Mineral Officer, Anantnag Dr. Showkat Ahmad Bhat today seized 7 vehicles found involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minor minerals in the district.

The operation was carried out by Geology and Mining Department in various areas of Anantnag including Sandrani Nallah near Sadura/ Damjan, Aarpath Nallah near Teilwani Shangus and Bijbehara as a result of which 07 vehicles including 1 Dumper, 1 tipper and 5 tractors were seized. Strict action as per rules shall be taken against all persons involved, said DMO.