70 health facilities, 100 ambulances deployed for Amarnath Yatris, says DHSK

Srinagar, Jun 25: Directorate of Health Services Kashmir on Saturday said that 70 health facilities and 100 ambulances have been deployed for Amarnath Yatris this year.
Director Health Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather while addressing a presser in Srinagar said that they have kept 70 health facilities from Jawahar Tunnel to the cave shrine on both routes including Chandanwari and Baltal, which include six base hospitals, medical aid centres, emergency aid centres and 26 oxygen booths, news agency KNO reported.
The DHSK said that 11 on-route facilities, 17 other facilities have been kept on standby. Dr Mushtaq added that all the hospitals in the vicinity will have emergency response system in place and have been equipped with all facilities to work round the clock and adequate staff.
“Two dedicated 70-bedded hospitals at Baltal and Chandanwari and on-route have been put in place. We have medical facilities available within every two kilometres with movable oxygen booths and movable emergency system besides mobile booths to tackle any emergent situation,” he said.
He further said that they have kept ICU beds and oxygen available for the Yatris and at least 1500 staff members are being deployed to the cave shrine to work in three shifts with additional residential accommodations for them at all levels.
“Isolation facilities have also been kept available everywhere,” he said, while requesting Yatris to keep warm clothes with them. The DHSK said that special emphasis is being laid on adherence to COVID protocols.