70 health facilities, 100 ambulances deployed for Amarnath Yatris, says DHSK

The DHSK said that 11 on-route facilities, 17 other facilities have been kept on standby. Dr Mushtaq added that all the hospitals in the vicinity will have emergency response system in place and have been equipped with all facilities to work round the clock and adequate staff.

“Two dedicated 70-bedded hospitals at Baltal and Chandanwari and on-route have been put in place. We have medical facilities available within every two kilometres with movable oxygen booths and movable emergency system besides mobile booths to tackle any emergent situation,” he said.