70 night-stay tents installed in Bangus Valley

Kupwara: To boost tourism, Lolab Bangus Drangyari Development Authority (LBDDA), which works under the Tourism Department, has installed night-stay tents for the tourists in the picturesque Bangus Valley.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Kupwara Ghulam Nabi Bhat who holds additional charge of Chief Executive Officer LBDDA told Greater Kashmir that 70 tents had been installed in Bod Bangus for the night stay of the tourists.
“The tents installed in Bangus have the capacity of accommodating two persons. Every person has to pay Rs 500 for the night's stay. People can call on 9596341934, 9541320803 to book a night stay,” he said.
Bhat said efforts were also on to keep online booking options available for the people who yearn to explore the Bangus Valley.
“For the comfort of the tourists, we are planning to come up with bio-toilets. As of now, tourists can avail the washrooms facility near the mosque there. We are hopeful that within a month bio-toilets will be established in Bangus,” he said.
“A kitchen will also be kept for the tourists within a month so that they can cook according to their taste.” Talking to Greater Kashmir, Executive Engineer LBDDA Farooq Ahmad Shah said, “We are concerned about the development of Bangus. It can create livelihood opportunities for locals apart from being a tourism destination.”
Bangus was recently made motorable via the Mawer route while work is in full swing on the Chowkibal and Rajwar routes.
Those who want to go for a night's stay in Bangus and travel via Mawer and Rajwar routes have to take permission from the security forces at Bagathpora, Handwara while those who want to explore Bangus from the Chowkibal side need to take permission from the security forces at Chowkibal.