70 night-stay tents installed in Bangus Valley

“The tents installed in Bangus have the capacity of accommodating two persons. Every person has to pay Rs 500 for the night's stay. People can call on 9596341934, 9541320803 to book a night stay,” he said.

Bhat said efforts were also on to keep online booking options available for the people who yearn to explore the Bangus Valley.

“For the comfort of the tourists, we are planning to come up with bio-toilets. As of now, tourists can avail the washrooms facility near the mosque there. We are hopeful that within a month bio-toilets will be established in Bangus,” he said.

“A kitchen will also be kept for the tourists within a month so that they can cook according to their taste.” Talking to Greater Kashmir, Executive Engineer LBDDA Farooq Ahmad Shah said, “We are concerned about the development of Bangus. It can create livelihood opportunities for locals apart from being a tourism destination.”