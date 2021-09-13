70 % population above 18 given first dose of COVID vaccination in Kashmir

As per the official figures available with news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), in Srinagar, out of 9,38,065 people of above 18 age group, 5,99,887 (64 percent ) persons have received first jab and 1,96,138 (21%) have received the second jab.

In Kulgam, out of 398,001 persons, 2,68,106 (67 percent) and 93,035 (23 percent) have received first and second jab respectively.

In Shopian, out of 210,909 persons in the same age group, 157,106 (78 percent) have received the first dose and 63,048 (31 percent) have received the second jab.

In Bandipora, of 2,97,486 persons 1,98,144 (67 percent) have received first jab and 74,925 (25 percent) have received second jab and in Anantnag of 7,42,073 persons 4,89,507 (66 percent) have received first jab and 1,67,650 (23 percent) have received second jab.

In Baramulla, Kupwara, Pulwama, Ganderbal and Budgam 72 percent, 66 percent, 72 percent 75 percent and 67 percent people above 18 have received first jab while as 31 percent, 16 percent, 23 percent, 24 percent, and 32 percent have received second jab respectively.

In Bandipora, out of 7,64,541 persons 5,49,784 and 2,34,778 and in Anantnag of 6,60,115 persons, 435,620 and 103,252 persons have received first and second dose respectively.

In Pulwama, out of 425,062 persons, 304,752 and 97,458 persons and in Ganderbal of 225,596 persons, 1,72, 483 and 55,157 persons have received the first and second jab respectively.