70,000 people in J&K are involved in drug abuse: Deputy director health quotes survey at KU

After narrating what he called his “horrific experience” of the "dark phase of drug abuse", the survivor, who is undergoing treatment at IMHANS Srinagar, said he had lost both his health and happiness.

"Substance abuse had damaged 55% of my liver, besides impacting my kidneys and lungs.I was shattered emotionally and financially. I appeal to all youth involved in drug abuse to come out of it,” he said in his message to all youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

The survivor was later felicitated by the Vice-Chancellor with a memento for coming out of the dark phase.

Earlier, Prof Nilofer in her presidential address said a collective effort is needed to eliminate the “scourge” of drug abuse from society.