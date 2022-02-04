72% pass 12th BOSE exams in Jammu

Srinagar, Feb 4: The J&K Board of School Education (BOSE) Friday declared the result of class 12th examination of Jammu division with 72 percent passing.
The pass percentage of boys has been recorded as 72 percent while the pass percentage of girl students is 74 percent.
As per the BOSE figures, around 16,678 students - 4823 boys and 3878 girls from Arts, Science, and Commerce streams had appeared in exams of which 12,089 students - 3891 boys and 3203 girls have been declared qualified.
As per the BOSE, 3286 students qualified the exam with distinction while 6291 students have been awarded first division, and 2420 students have qualified the examination with second division.
Also, 92 students qualified the exams in third division and 4411 students have to reappear in the examination of various subjects and 178 students have failed to qualify any of the subjects in their stream.
BOSE has shown dispute eligibility against the results of two students while 14 students have been marked absent.
BOSE has also shown unfair means against the result of three students and the exam of four students was cancelled as well.
As per the BOSE, the girls have bagged the top positions in all the streams while government school students also figure in the merit list of position holders.
In Science stream, 25 students shared the top 10 slots including 11 boys. Likewise, in Commerce stream, 12 students shared the first 10 positions including six boys while the top slots in Arts streams have been bagged by 14 students including two boys.
ARTS
The first position in Arts stream has been shared by Shabbu Kumari of Government Girls Higher Secondary School (GGHSS) Doda and Tashika Nissar of GGHSS Banihal who scored 483 out of 500 marks.
The second position has been secured by Sidra Rahman of Government Higher Secondary School Latti who scored 481 marks and third position has been secured by Humeera Banoo of Chenab Valley Public Higher Secondary School Doda by scoring 475 marks.
COMMERCE
In Commerce Stream, Mahira Mushtaq of GHSS Nagseni Kishtwar scored 427 marks out of 500 to secure the first position.
The second position has been shared by two students Arpana Devi of GHSS Bani and Muhammad Sheezan of GHSS (Boys) Kishtwar by scoring 411 marks. The third position has been secured by Saniya Banoo of GHSS Jangalwar who scored 406 marks out of 500.
SCIENCE
In Science stream, Muhammad Saheem Mir of GHSS Kilhotran bagged the first position by scoring 496 marks out of 500 while Sanya Rasool Malik of Green Model HSS Doda and Simriti Sharma of GGHSS Kishtwar shared the second position scoring 492 marks.
The third position has been secured by Aisha Saddiqa of Ex-Servicemen Public HSS Thathri who scored 491 marks.