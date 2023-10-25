720thUrs of Khwaja NizamuddinAulia (RA) from November 1-5

Srinagar, Oct 25: The 720th Urs of KhwajaNizamuddinAulia (RA) will be observed from November 1 to November 5.
Peerzada Altamash Nizami, the Gaddinashin of Nizamuddin Dargah in a statement issued here said that the Urs celebration of KhwajaNizamuddinAulia (RA) would be observed from November 1 to November 5 at the NizamuddinDargah.
The statement said that on Wednesday, November 1 (16 Rabi-us-Sani) at 6 pm, Tilawat-e-Quran Pak and FatehaDua would mark the start of the Urs, which would be followed by Qawwali, distribution of food items at the langar and Tabarrauk.
It said that on Thursday, November 2 (17 Rabi-us-Sani) at 8 pm, Tilawat-e-Quran Pak, Bari Raat, special Dua inside Roza Sharif would be held which would be followed by distribution of food items at the langar and Tabarruk.
The statement said that on Friday, November 3 (18 Rabi-us-Sani) at 11 am, Tilawat-e-Quran Pak, BadaKulShareef, and special Dua would be held for everyone, which would be followed by Rang-o-Qaul(Qawaali), distribution of food items at the langar and Tabarruk.
It said that on Saturday, November 4 (19 Rabi-us-Sani) at 11 am, Tilawat-e-Quran Pak, Qul Sharif, Dua for peace and prosperity for everyone all over the world would be held, which would be followed by Qawwali, distribution of food items at the langar and Tabarruk.
The statement said that on Sunday, November 5 (20 Rabi-us-Sani) at 11 am, Tilawat-e-Quran Pak, Qul Sharif, and Dua for everyone would be held which would be followed by Qawwali, distribution of food items at the langar and Tabarruk.
It said that the closing ceremony would be held at 6 PM with the monthly Fateha of Hazrat Ali (KAW).
KhwajaNizamuddinAuliya (RA) was an Indian Muslim scholar and Sufi saint of the Chishti order and is one of the most famous Sufis from the subcontinent
For him, his love of Allah implied a love of humanity, and his vision of the world was marked by a highly evolved sense of religious pluralism and kindness.
KhwajaNizamuddinAuliya (RA) was born in a Sayyid family in Badayun, Uttar Pradesh.
His biography finds mention in Ain-i-Akbari, a 16th-century document written by Mughal Emperor Akbar's vizier, Abu'l-Fazlibn Mubarak.
KhwajaNizamuddinAuliya (RA) lived at various places in Delhi, before finally settling down in Ghiyaspur, a neighbourhood in Delhi undisturbed by the noise and hustle of city life.
He built his Khanqah here, a place where people from all walks of life were fed, where he imparted spiritual education to others and he had his quarters.
Before long, the Khanqah became a place thronged with all kinds of people, rich and poor alike.
His shrine, the NizamuddinDargah, is located in Delhi and the present structure was built in 1562.
The shrine is visited by people of all faiths, throughout the year, though it becomes a place for special congregation during the Urs of KhwajaNizamuddinAuliya (RA) and Amir Khusrao, who is also buried at the NizamuddinDargah.