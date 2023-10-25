720thUrs of Khwaja NizamuddinAulia (RA) from November 1-5

It said that on Thursday, November 2 (17 Rabi-us-Sani) at 8 pm, Tilawat-e-Quran Pak, Bari Raat, special Dua inside Roza Sharif would be held which would be followed by distribution of food items at the langar and Tabarruk.

The statement said that on Friday, November 3 (18 Rabi-us-Sani) at 11 am, Tilawat-e-Quran Pak, BadaKulShareef, and special Dua would be held for everyone, which would be followed by Rang-o-Qaul(Qawaali), distribution of food items at the langar and Tabarruk.

It said that on Saturday, November 4 (19 Rabi-us-Sani) at 11 am, Tilawat-e-Quran Pak, Qul Sharif, Dua for peace and prosperity for everyone all over the world would be held, which would be followed by Qawwali, distribution of food items at the langar and Tabarruk.