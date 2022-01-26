73rd Republic Day celebrations held across Kashmir

Srinagar, Jan 26: A series of functions were held across Kashmir on Wednesday in connection with the celebration of 73rd Republic Day.
Anantnag
The Republic Day function was held at Government Degree College (GDC) Boys Khanabal where Chairman District Development Council (DDC) Anantnag, Muhammad YousufGorsi unfurled the tricolour and took salute at the parade.
Baramulla
Reiterating that nation was progressing in all fronts and Baramulla district was no exception to it, Chairperson DDC BaramullaSafeenaBaig unfurled the tricolour in Baramulla and inspected the parade and took a salute at the march past.
DIG North Kashmir, UdayBhaskarBilla, Principal District and Sessions Judge Baramulla, Muhammad YousufWani, Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Bhupinder Kumar, and SSP Baramulla,Rayees Muhammad Bhat witnessed the event.
Sopore
BDC Chairperson Farida Khan hoisted the trocolour at Police Lines Khushal Sports Stadium Sopore and took salute at the march past.
SSP SoporeSudhanshuVerma was present at the function.
Budgam
DDC Chairman Budgam, Nazir Ahmad Khan unfurled the tricolour and took salute at the march-past at Sports Stadium Budgam.
SSP BudgamTahirSaleem Khan, ADDC BudgamAkramullahTak, and ADC BudgamNasir Ahmad Lone were also present on the occasion.
Ganderbal
DDC Chairperson Ganderbal, NuzhatIshfaq unfurled the tricolour and took the salute at the march past presented at Qamariya Ground, Ganderbal.
Awantipora
Chairman Municipal Council Awantipora Bilal Ahmad unfurled the tricolour, inspected the parade and took salute at the march past at DPL Awantipora.
Shopian
At DPL Shopian, DDC Chairperson, Bilqees Jan hoisted the tricolour and took salute at march past.
District Magistrate, Shopian, Sachin Kumar Vaishya was present on the occasion.
Pulwama
Chairperson DDC Pulwama, Syed Abdul Bari unfurled the tricolour and took salute at parade at Pulwama.
DC PulwamaBaseer-ul-HaqChoudary, ADC Pulwama Sheikh Abdul Aziz and SP PulwamaGhulamJeelani were present on the occasion.
Kulgam
At DPL Kulgam, DDC Chairperson Muhammad AfzalParrey hoisted the tricolour and took salute at the march past.
DDC Vice Chairperson, Shazia Jan, DC Kulgam Bilal MohuiddinBhat, and SSP G V Sandeep also participated in the programme.
The tricolour was also hoisted by the DC Kulgam at mini-secretariat here.
Kupwara
The main function was held at DPL Kupwara where DDC Chairman Irfan Sultan Panditpori unfurled the tricolour, inspected the parade and took salute at the march past.
DDC Vice Chairman Farooq Ahmad Mir; Principal District and Sessions Judge Kupwara, TasleemArief; DC Kupwara, Imam Din; SSP KupwaraYougalManhas; ADDC Altaf Ahmad Khan; and ADC KupwaraGhulamNabiBhat also attended the function.
Handwara
Republic Day celebrations were also held at DPL Handwara where President Municipal Committee Handwara, Masroor Ahmad Banday unfurled the tricolour, inspected the parade and took salute at march past.
SP Handwara, Sandeep Gupta was also present on the occasion.
Karnah
SDM Karnah, Gulzar Ahmad Rather unfurled the tricolour at Tangdhar in Karnah.
Bandipora
The main function was held at SK Stadium Bandipora where DDC Chairman Abdul GaniBhat unfurled the tricolour and inspected the parade.
DC BandiporaOwais Ahmad, SSP Bandipora Muhammad Zahid, DDC Vice Chairperson KounserShafeeq, ADDC Ali Afsar Khan, and Joint Director, Planning, Imtiyaz Ahmad were present on the occasion.
ADC Bandipora Ali Afsar Khan unfurled the tricolor at Mini Secretariat Bandipora.