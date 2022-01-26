73rd Republic Day celebrations held across Kashmir

Anantnag

The Republic Day function was held at Government Degree College (GDC) Boys Khanabal where Chairman District Development Council (DDC) Anantnag, Muhammad YousufGorsi unfurled the tricolour and took salute at the parade.

Baramulla

Reiterating that nation was progressing in all fronts and Baramulla district was no exception to it, Chairperson DDC BaramullaSafeenaBaig unfurled the tricolour in Baramulla and inspected the parade and took a salute at the march past.

DIG North Kashmir, UdayBhaskarBilla, Principal District and Sessions Judge Baramulla, Muhammad YousufWani, Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Bhupinder Kumar, and SSP Baramulla,Rayees Muhammad Bhat witnessed the event.