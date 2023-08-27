75 destinations earmarked to enhance religious tourism in J&K: Syed Abid Shah

Srinagar, Aug 27: The Jammu and Kashmir administration said it has earmarked another 75 tourist destinations to enhance religious tourism in the region.

This comes after the valley witnessed a record number of tourists- over 1 crore- in the year 2022, as per government data.

Syed Abid Rashid Shah, Tourism Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir, spoke optimistically about the strides made in the region's tourism sector during the "Jashn-e-Adab—Cultural Karavaan" event.

"We are bypassing last year’s tourist influx this year by leaps and bounds," Shah emphasized, shedding light on the flourishing state of tourism in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Secretary attributed this remarkable growth to a range of factors, including the recent G-20 Tourism Working Group meeting held in Srinagar, which he described as a "game changer" in boosting foreign tourist arrivals.

The surge in numbers is not the only achievement for the region. Shah disclosed that the government's efforts to promote lesser-known destinations had yielded substantial results.

He shared, "To celebrate local culture, we've promoted 75 offbeat destinations. Additionally, 75 destinations have been earmarked for fostering spiritual experiences, and another 75 to enhance religious tourism within Jammu and Kashmir."