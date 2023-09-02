75-year-old man found dead in Tral: police

Srinagar, Sep 2: An elderly man was found dead in a paddy field in Tral area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said today.
"In the evening of 1st September, PS Tral received an information that a dead body of a person is lying in the paddy fields of Kangloora Tral," said a police spokesman.
He said a Police team rushed to the spot and found the Information true.
"The body has been identified as Karan Singh S/O Aya singh Age about 75 yrs R/O Kangloora (Tral)," he said.
Initial examination, he said, revealed no external injuries on the body.
"Detailed FSL inspection/ scrutiny & crime scene photography has been done. Postmortem is being conducted through Board of Doctors. Legal proceeding has been initiated & enquiry has been started," said the spokesman.