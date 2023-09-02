Kashmir

75-year-old man found dead in Tral: police

No external injuries found on body, post mortem being done: official
The spot where the body was found
Srinagar, Sep 2: An elderly man was found dead in a paddy field in Tral area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said today.

"In the evening of 1st September, PS Tral received an information that a dead body of a person is lying in the paddy fields of Kangloora Tral," said a police spokesman.

He said a Police team rushed to the spot and found the Information true.  

"The body has been identified as Karan Singh S/O Aya singh Age about 75 yrs R/O Kangloora (Tral)," he said.

Initial examination, he said, revealed no external injuries  on the body.

"Detailed FSL inspection/  scrutiny & crime scene photography has been done. Postmortem is being conducted through Board of Doctors. Legal proceeding has been initiated & enquiry has been started," said the spokesman.

