7,500 sqft tricolor displayed at Dal Lake

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited the Dal Lake and saluted the 7500 sqft Tricolour displayed on the Banks of Dal Lake at SKICC.

“It was a joyous moment for me to salute our beloved tricolour”, he said.

The Lt Governor said that it is a matter of great pride for us that J&K is hosting the National flag of such huge dimensions under ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Utsav.

Following the clarion call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, people of Jammu Kashmir along with people from all parts of the country have shown great enthusiasm in celebrating ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Utsav’, he added.