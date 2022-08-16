[ 76th Independence Day ] Grand celebrations held across Kashmir

Srinagar: The 76th Independence Day was celebrated on Monday with great fervour and enthusiasm across all the districts of Kashmir.

This year several campaigns including ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ under the aegis of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ were celebrated to commemorate 75 years of Independence. The programme aimed to invoke a feeling of patriotism among the citizens and promote awareness about the Indian National Flag.

Under ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’, citizens were encouraged to hoist the National Flag of India (Tiranga) atop their homes to celebrate the 75 glorious years of a progressive Independent India.

Apart from the main function held at SK Cricket Stadium Srinagar, the celebrations were held in all districts where the District Development Council (DDC) Chairman/ Chairperson hoisted the tricolour and addressed the participants.

At Baramulla: The Chairperson, District Development Council (DDC) Baramulla, Safeena Beigh hoisted the tricolor, inspected the parade and took salute at the march past presented by the contingents of J&K Police, CRPF, Home guards, Fire and Emergency services, NCC and students from different schools.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar unfurled the tricolor and took salute at the event in a function organised at DC Office here.

At Anantnag: The 76th Independence Day function was held at GDC Khanabal (for Boys) where Chairman District Development Council Anantnag, Muhammad Yousuf Gorsi unfurled the national flag and took salute at the parade presented by the contingents from CRPF, J&K Police, IRP, J&K Home Guards, JK Police Band and NCC besides, school children also took part in the march-past.