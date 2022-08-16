[ 76th Independence Day ] Grand celebrations held across Kashmir

Srinagar: The 76th Independence Day was celebrated on Monday with great fervour and enthusiasm across all the districts of Kashmir.
This year several campaigns including ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ under the aegis of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ were celebrated to commemorate 75 years of Independence. The programme aimed to invoke a feeling of patriotism among the citizens and promote awareness about the Indian National Flag.
Under ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’, citizens were encouraged to hoist the National Flag of India (Tiranga) atop their homes to celebrate the 75 glorious years of a progressive Independent India.
Apart from the main function held at SK Cricket Stadium Srinagar, the celebrations were held in all districts where the District Development Council (DDC) Chairman/ Chairperson hoisted the tricolour and addressed the participants.
At Baramulla: The Chairperson, District Development Council (DDC) Baramulla, Safeena Beigh hoisted the tricolor, inspected the parade and took salute at the march past presented by the contingents of J&K Police, CRPF, Home guards, Fire and Emergency services, NCC and students from different schools.
Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar unfurled the tricolor and took salute at the event in a function organised at DC Office here.
At Anantnag: The 76th Independence Day function was held at GDC Khanabal (for Boys) where Chairman District Development Council Anantnag, Muhammad Yousuf Gorsi unfurled the national flag and took salute at the parade presented by the contingents from CRPF, J&K Police, IRP, J&K Home Guards, JK Police Band and NCC besides, school children also took part in the march-past.
At Budgam: The main Independence Day function was held at Sports Stadium Budgam, where Chairman DDC, Nazir Ahmad Khan Chief Guest on the occasion unfurled the tricolour and took salute at the march past.
Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Budgam Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza also unfurled the National Flag at DC Office Budgam during a function held there.
Similar functions were also held at all Sub Division, Tehsil, block level, all 296 panchayats and all educational institutions where designated authorities unfurled the tricolour, inspected the march past.
At Ganderbal: The District Development Council (DDC) Chairperson Ganderbal, Nuzhat Ishfaq unfurled the National Flag and took the salute at the 76th Independence Day function celebrated at Qamaria ground, here.
Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner also hoisted the tricolor at DC Office Complex, Amritsarovar Beehama Chowk and DC residence in presence of ADC, CPO, EO Municipal Council Ganderbal and other district officers and officials of revenue department.
Flag hoisting ceremony was also held in all Government offices and schools of the district.
At Pulwama: A grand function was organized at DPL Pulwama, where Chairman District Development Council, Syed Abdul Bari Andrabi unfurled the National Flag and took salute at March past comprising of the contingents from Police, CRPF, JKAP, JKP Womens wing, Fire & Emergency, Home Guard, IRP, NCC and school children of various educational institutes.
Flag hoisting ceremonies were also held at various venues including at Sub Division, Tehsil, block, panchayats level and all educational institutions where designated authorities unfurled the tricolour, inspected the march past.
At Shopian: The Chairperson, District Development Council (DDC) Shopian, Bilqees Jan hoisted the national flag, took salute and inspected the parade presented by the contingents of CRPF, J&K Police, Home Guard, Forest Protection, Fire Services & Emergency, IRP and students of various Educational Institutions in a ceremonial jeep at District Police Lines, here.
At Kulgam: The main Independence Day function was held at District Police Lines Kulgam where Chairperson, District Development Council (DDC) Kulgam, Mohd Afzal Parrey hoisted the national flag and took the salute at the march past presented by the contingents of CRPF, JKP, JKP Ladies Police Group, District police band and Home guard, NCC besides school children.
At Kupwara: The main function was held at District Police Lines Kupwara where Chairman, District Development Council (DDC), Kupwara, Irfan Sultan Panditpori hoisted the National Flag and took salute on March Past presented by the contingents of JKP, IRP, CRPF, FPP, JK Home Guards, Police Commandos, Police Band Party and school children.
At Sub Division Handwara, Chairman Municipal Committee Handwara, Masroor Ahmad Banday hoisted the National Flag at DPL Handwara and took salute on the parade. Cultural variety programmes were also held on the occasion.
In Lolab sub division, SDM Lolab, Aijaz Ahmad hoisted the tricolour at GDC Sogam and took salute. Cultural programmes were also held.
At Karnah sub division, BDC Chairperson, Tangdar, Reyaz Ahmad Khoja hoisted the tricolour and took salute. Cultural programmes were also held.
The National Flag was also hoisted in various Government Offices and Educational Institutions across the district including Kupwara, Handwara, Lolab and Karnah sub divisions.
At Bandipora: The main function was organised at SK Stadium Bandipora where Chairman District Development Council (DDC) Bandipora, Abdul Gani Bhat hoisted the national flag, inspected the parade and took salute on the march past comprising of contingents of CRPF 3rd battalion, J&K Executive Police, J&K- IRP, J&K Fire and Emergency, SPOs, Home Guard, NCC, school students followed by police Band Group.
Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad hoisted the tricolor at Mini Secretariat Bandipora.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Owais enumerated the developmental activities in the district. He said many major developmental projects have been completed in the past few years.
Similar functions were held across the district at sub division, Tehsil and block level besides in departments and at colleges and educational institutions.