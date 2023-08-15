77th Independence Day | Celebrations held across Anantnag

Anantnag, Aug 15: The 77th Independence Day was celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm at Government Degree College, Khanabal (for boys) here Tuesday where District Development Council (DDC) Anantnag Chairman Muhammad YousufGorsi unfurled the national flag and took salute at the parade.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the contingents from CRPF, J&K Police, IRP, J&K Home Guards, J&K Police Band, NCC, and school children took part in the march-past.
Addressing the gathering, Gorsi said, “The nation pays rich tributes to the leaders, freedom fighters, and martyrs who made countless sacrifices for the freedom of the country.”
Glorifying their contributions, he said that it was the result of their supreme efforts that people were living in a free country.
Gorsi said that the efforts besides achievements made by the district under various priority areas including education, healthcare, languishing, district capex, agriculture and allied sectors, women and youth empowerment, MGNREGA, JJM, water and electricity supply to anganwadi centers and schools, rural development, macadamisation and road connectivity, social welfare, NashaMukt Bharat, industries, self-employment and creation of durable and sustainable assets.
On the occasion, colourful cultural programmes on patriotic themes were presented by students and artists of the district.
The ceremony concluded with prize distribution for march past and cultural achievements.
Employees from various departments were also felicitated for exemplary public service.
Among others, DDC, PDSJ, DIG SKR, SSP, DDC members, President MCA, ADDC, BDC Chairpersons, officers from Army, CRPF and other security forces, ADCs, ASJ, CEO, ACP, ACR, CMO and other officers, ex-ministers, legislators besides general public were present during the celebrations.
The I-Day celebrations were also held at DC Office Anantnag where DC Anantnag S F Hamid unfurled the national flag.