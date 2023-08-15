77th Independence Day | Celebrations held across Anantnag

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the contingents from CRPF, J&K Police, IRP, J&K Home Guards, J&K Police Band, NCC, and school children took part in the march-past.

Addressing the gathering, Gorsi said, “The nation pays rich tributes to the leaders, freedom fighters, and martyrs who made countless sacrifices for the freedom of the country.”

Glorifying their contributions, he said that it was the result of their supreme efforts that people were living in a free country.