77th Independence Day | Educational institutes come alive with student performances

Baramulla, Aug 15: The celebration of 77th Independence Day reached new heights as educational institutions across north Kashmir came alive with vibrant performances by students, showcasing their talents which enthralled the audience.
During the early morning, the students of Islamia Model School in Khanpora area of Baramulla town set the tone for the festivities with an impressive function.
With fervour and enthusiasm, students presented a medley of items that highlighted their artistic abilities.
Not to be outdone, the students of Muslim International School in GutiyarBaramulla added their own flair to the day's celebrations.
Dressed in their school uniforms, the students organised a spirited march past.
Alongside the parade, the students showcased their versatile talents through a range of performances, displaying their skills and dedication.
The fervour spread across the region as children from various schools in north Kashmir actively participated in the Independence Day celebrations.
Kupwara witnessed a particularly spectacular showcase at Upper Primary School Lone Muhalla.
The captivating performances left the audience in awe, as young talents took center stage as the residents of the locality took to their rooftops to watch the performances of the students.
The students stole the show with their cultural performances, which included traditional dances and captivating skits.
Preparation for these remarkable performances by the school children were underway for the past week, with students investing time and energy to perform on eve of the Independence Day.
Their hard work paid off as they took the stage at their respective schools, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of those who watched.
In addition to the school-level functions, the student participation extended to the district headquarters, where the students from different schools presented splendid displays of their passion and talent.
March pasts, graceful dances, stirring skits, and various other activities enthralled the audiences.
The performances of the small school going children infused the air with passion with students showcasing their talent on eve of I-Day.
The students of Baba Gafoor School in Muqampiran, Uri, also celebrated the day with cheer and joy.
The elderly people of the area thronged the venue to witness the performances of the students.
The Chairman of Baba Gafoor School hoisted the national flag, which was followed by the cultural performances of the students.
Besides their respective schools, the school children also participated in an event organised by the Indian Army at Kaman Post in Uri.
The students also presented cultural activities and displayed their skills, which kept the audience glued to their seats till the culmination of the event.
The event was attended by over 500 students besides locals residents as well.
Meanwhile, the students of Army Goodwill School (AGS) Boniyar presented a spectacular cultural event on the eve of the 77th Independence Day.
During their performance, the students showcased the rich cultural heritage of the region.
The event was attended by Commander, PirPanjal Brigade, Brigadier P M S Dhillon as chief guest.
The stage came alive with captivating cultural performances of the students portraying the vibrant Kashmiri culture.
The students of adjacent schools of Boniyar enthralled the audience with their heartwarming acts, reflecting the essence of the local heritage.