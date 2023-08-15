77th Independence Day function held at IUST

Awantipora, Aug 15: On the 77th independence day celebrations held at IUST, Vice Chancellor Prof Shakil Ahmad Romshoo hoisted the National Flag. The ceremony was attended by all the employees including Dean Academic Affairs, Registrar, Dean Research, Finance Officer, other officers, Deans, HoDs etc.
Addressing the gathering, Prof Shakil Ahmad Romshoo congratulated the participants on the Independence Day and said that this is an occasion to rededicate “ourselves to the cause of Nation Building and pay our homage to the freedom fighters who fought against the colonial rule and gave us freedom.”
He said that it was our responsibility to cherish the constitutional ideals and emphasized that in this regard educational institutions are important stakeholders in producing a conscious and law-abiding citizenry and said that the Indian Constitution upholds values of plurality, tolerance and unity in diversity. He said that with the implementation of National Education Policy 2020, that mandates equity and access to quality education and lays equal emphasis on Innovation, entrepreneurship and value based education, India is poised to emerge as a global leader in Science and Technology, during Amrit Kaal. He also cited a number of initiatives taken by IUST in this regard such as establishment of Centres of study in the frontier areas of research of AI/ML, Disaster Risk Reduction, Renewable Energy, Ayush Sciences, etc.