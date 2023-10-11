7th convocation organised at Sharda University

Congratulating the students, Minister Yogendra Upadhyay said, “Just like changes are taking place in technological fields, similar changes are also being seen in the education sector and you just need to stay updated. Adopt new concepts and prepare for fresh learning. Always be interested in learning new things that will broaden your knowledge. The goal of education is the complete growth of the person, not only the acquisition of a degree. The graduates of the programme should work to elevate their nation to the top of the world. Utilise future knowledge of higher education and cutting-edge technologies for the good of the nation. Education is a mission for the Sharda Group.”

Addressing the gathering, Dr Mahesh Sharma said, “Teachers are the only ones in life who want you to be better than yourself. After earning your degree, you should consider what you can contribute to society and your country. People praise those who leave their footprints while others choose to walk on them. In difficult situations, one should look for opportunities. The world will clap its hands for you if your life’s mission is to try something new or distinctive.” Although Sharda University offers knowledge and education, it does not award degrees.