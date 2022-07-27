7th death anniversary of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam | From being people’s President to driving force behind the development of India’s crucial missiles

Dr Kalam was felicitated with the Padma Bhushan in 1990 while he received Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 1997. He authored several books including his famous autobiography Wings of Fire and Ignited Minds. APJ Abdul Kalam’s birthday is marked as the World Students’ Day

Dr Kalam died in 2015 when he was delivering a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong. The former president collapsed and died after suffering a cardiac arrest at the event.