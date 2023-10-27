8 drivers arrested for illegal transportation of minerals

Srinagar, Oct 27: Cracking a whip on illegal mining of minerals at Tangmarg and Sheeri area of Baramulla, Police have seized 8 vehicles and arrested 8 drivers.
A Police party under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Baramulla and SDPO Tangmarg assisted by SHO PS Sheeri and SHO PS Tangmarg seized 8 vehicles (7 Tippers and 1 Tractor) and arrested 8 drivers namely Mohd Amin Ganie resident of Mirchipora, Zahid Ahmad Sheikh resident of Treran, Wali Mohd Parray resident of Drooru, Arif Ahmad Malik resident of Tumberhama, GH Mohd Malik resident of Kicthama, Bilal Ahmad Dar resident of Khadniyar, Rayees Ahmed Dar resident of Khadniyar and Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar resident of Sheeri.
They were involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals and accordingly FIR under relevant sections of law have been registered in Police Station Sheeri and Tangmarg respectively and investigations have been taken up.