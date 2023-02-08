8 drug peddlers arrested across Kashmir

In Baramulla, a police party of Police Station Boniyar arrested a notorious lady drug peddler identified as Rubeena Begum wife of Jahangir Ahmad resident of Chandanwari Uri. During search 10 grams of brown sugar was recovered from her possession. During preliminary investigation, it came to fore that the lady drug peddler was involved in selling contraband substance among the youth of the area.

In Pulwama, a police party of PS Litter at a checkpoint established near Govt Higher Secondary School Litter, intercepted an Auto (Load Carrier) bearing registration number JK13G-7307 with four persons including a lady on board. They have been identified as Tauseef Mushtaq son of Mushtaq Ahmad Ganai resident of Chotipora Pulwama, Junaid Ahmad Malik son of Gh Mohd Malik resident of Rangmulla Pulwama, Tahir Ahmad Joo son of Nazir Ahmad Joo resident of Khonmoh and Suraya Jeelani daughter of Gh Jeelani Shah resident of Bagaat Barzulla A/P Rawalpora Sgr. During the search, 5 grams of brown sugar and 350 grams of Charas were recovered from their possession. They have been arrested and the auto used in the commission of crime has also been seized.