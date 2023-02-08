8 drug peddlers arrested across Kashmir

Srinagar, Feb 8: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police in series of actions have arrested 8 drug peddlers across Kashmir and recovered contraband substances from their possession.
In Baramulla, a police party of Police Station Boniyar arrested a notorious lady drug peddler identified as Rubeena Begum wife of Jahangir Ahmad resident of Chandanwari Uri. During search 10 grams of brown sugar was recovered from her possession. During preliminary investigation, it came to fore that the lady drug peddler was involved in selling contraband substance among the youth of the area.
In Pulwama, a police party of PS Litter at a checkpoint established near Govt Higher Secondary School Litter, intercepted an Auto (Load Carrier) bearing registration number JK13G-7307 with four persons including a lady on board. They have been identified as Tauseef Mushtaq son of Mushtaq Ahmad Ganai resident of Chotipora Pulwama, Junaid Ahmad Malik son of Gh Mohd Malik resident of Rangmulla Pulwama, Tahir Ahmad Joo son of Nazir Ahmad Joo resident of Khonmoh and Suraya Jeelani daughter of Gh Jeelani Shah resident of Bagaat Barzulla A/P Rawalpora Sgr. During the search, 5 grams of brown sugar and 350 grams of Charas were recovered from their possession. They have been arrested and the auto used in the commission of crime has also been seized.
In Kulgam, a Police party of PS DH Pora at a checkpoint established at Samnoo, Rambhama arrested a drug peddler identified as Ghulam Nabi Lone son of Ghulam Mohd Lone resident of Rambhama. During checking, 11 kgs of poppy straw concealed in a nylon bag was recovered.
In another action, a Police party of PS Kund at a checkpoint established at Batingoo Kund intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number JK03E-3141 driven by Ghulam Nabi Wagay son of Ghulam Ahmad Wagay resident of Gandipora, Devsar. During the search, 165 grams of charas was recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and the vehicle used in the commission of crime was also seized.
Similarly in Handwara, a police party of PS Kralgund during patrolling at Ganapora arrested a drug peddler identified as Muzafar Ahmad Dentu son of Abdul Aziz resident of Malbagh. During the search, 1.5 kgs of charas was recovered from his possession.
Subsequently, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered in respective police stations and investigations have been initiated.