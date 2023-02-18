8 drug peddlers arrested at multiple nakas across Kashmir: Police

Srinagar, Feb 18: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, police have arrested 8 drug peddlers across Kashmir and recovered contraband substances from their possession.
In Baramulla, a police party led by SHO PS Baramulla under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Baramulla Sajjad Bukhari during naka checking at Ushkara Crossing Baramulla intercepted a vehicle (Alto) bearing registration number JK05J-4593 with two persons on board. During checking, 15 grams of Brown Sugar like substance were recovered from their possession. They have been identified as Mohd Aqib Lone resident of Bulgam Baramulla and Mudasir Ahmad Bhat resident of Buchoo Pattan.
Similarly, officers led by Incharge Police Post Mirgund under the supervision of SDPO Pattan Mohd Nawaz during naka checking at Jheel Bridge Singhpora Pattan intercepted a vehicle (Load Carrier) bearing registration number JK01T-8427 with two persons on board. During checking, officers were able to recover 5.3 Kgs of Poppy Straw like substance from their possession. They have been identified as Waheed Ahmad Bhat and Owais Bashir Shikari , both residents of Sher Colony Sopore. All the 4 accused persons have been arrested and shifted to respective police stations where they remain in custody. Vehicles used in the commission of crime have also been seized.
In Sopore, a police party headed by SHO Police Station Sopore under the supervision of SDPO Sopore Raies Ahmad while patrolling at Gousia Abad Chinkipora Sopore intercepted two suspicious persons. During checking, 360 grams of charas like substance was recovered from their possession. They have been identified as Ashiq Ahmad Ganie of Gousia Abad Chinkipora and Ali Mohammad Lone of Jalalabad Sopore. They have been arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody.
In Handwara, a police party of Police Station Kralgund during patrolling at Ananwan Chowk intercepted two persons riding a motorcycle bearing registration No JK05G-4794. During search, around 11 grams of Brown Sugar like substance, 1 digital Weighing Machine and cash amount of rupees 24000/- were recovered from their possession. They have been identified as Jameel Ahmad Dar resident of Seripora Rafiabad and Gh Qadir Wani resident of Mangwalpora. They have been arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody. Motorcycle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.
Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered in respective police stations and further investigation has been initiated.
“Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddling in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace,” police said.