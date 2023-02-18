8 drug peddlers arrested at multiple nakas across Kashmir: Police

In Baramulla, a police party led by SHO PS Baramulla under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Baramulla Sajjad Bukhari during naka checking at Ushkara Crossing Baramulla intercepted a vehicle (Alto) bearing registration number JK05J-4593 with two persons on board. During checking, 15 grams of Brown Sugar like substance were recovered from their possession. They have been identified as Mohd Aqib Lone resident of Bulgam Baramulla and Mudasir Ahmad Bhat resident of Buchoo Pattan.

Similarly, officers led by Incharge Police Post Mirgund under the supervision of SDPO Pattan Mohd Nawaz during naka checking at Jheel Bridge Singhpora Pattan intercepted a vehicle (Load Carrier) bearing registration number JK01T-8427 with two persons on board. During checking, officers were able to recover 5.3 Kgs of Poppy Straw like substance from their possession. They have been identified as Waheed Ahmad Bhat and Owais Bashir Shikari , both residents of Sher Colony Sopore. All the 4 accused persons have been arrested and shifted to respective police stations where they remain in custody. Vehicles used in the commission of crime have also been seized.