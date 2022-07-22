8 gamblers arrested in Budgam

Srinagar, July 22: Acting tough against social crimes, Police in Budgam have arrested 8 gamblers and seized stake money from their possession. Acting on a specific information, a Police Party of PS Chadoora raided a gambling site near Wathoora and arrested 8 gamblers. They have been identified as Gulzar Ahmad Bhat son of Mohd Yousuf Bhat resident of Monchowa, Sajad Ahmad Masoodi son of Nizam Din Masoodi resident of Pampore Pulwama, Sajad Ahmad Dar son of Jalal U Din Dar resident of Zuhama Chadoora, Feroz Ahmad Malik son of Ghulam Mohammad Malik resident of Sogam Chadoora, Ashiq Hussain son of Ab Salam resident of Chadoora, Bashir Ahmad Bhat son of Ghulam Mohammad Bhat resident of Katheer Gund Chadoora, Nawab Ahmad Ganie son of Ali Mohammad Ganie resident of Nagam Chadoora and Javaid Ahmad Khan son of Ghulam Mohammad resident of Chanapora.