8 incharge administrative officers among 9 transferred

Jammu, Mar 7: J&K government Monday ordered the transfers and postings of nine officers including eight in-charge Administrative Officers with immediate effect.
Meanwhile, the services of four other Junior Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers were placed at the disposal of the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj; Social Welfare and Information Departments.
As per the GAD order, Neha Bakshi, Junior JKAS, Administrative Officer, Directorate of Industries and Commerce Jammu has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government Information Technology Department.
Rachna Devi, in-charge Administrative Officer, awaiting orders of adjustment in Directorate of Colleges Jammu has been transferred and posted as In-charge Administrative Officer, Directorate of Industries and Commerce Jammu.
Ashok Kumar Tandon, in-charge Administrative Officer, awaiting orders of adjustment in Directorate of Colleges Jammu has been transferred and posted as In-charge Administrative Officer, Government Medical College, Doda.
Sanjay Kumar Tandon, in-charge Administrative Officer, awaiting orders of adjustment in Directorate of Colleges Jammu has been transferred and posted as in-charge Administrative Officer Government Medical College, Rajouri.
Rakhi Kaloo, in-charge Administrative Officer, awaiting orders of adjustment in Directorate of Colleges Jammu has been transferred and posted as In-charge Administrative Officer, Government Medical College Kathua.
Syed Hilal Ahmad, in-charge Administrative Officer, awaiting orders of adjustment in Directorate of Animal Husbandry Kashmir has been transferred and posted as in-charge Administrative Officer, State Taxes Department, J&K.
Shafat Ahmad Shansaz, In-charge Administrative Officer, presently awaiting orders of adjustment in the office of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir has been transferred and posted as in-charge Administrative Officer, Directorate of Fisheries, Kashmir.
Sajad Ahmad Khan in-charge Administrative Officer, awaiting orders of adjustment in J&K Prisons Department has been transferred and posted as In-charge Administrative Officer, Government Medical College Anantnag.
Zahida Mir, in-charge Administrative Officer, awaiting orders of adjustment in the office of Controller Legal Metrology J&K has been transferred and posted as In-charge Administrative Officer, J&K Pollution Control Board.