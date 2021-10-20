8 lakh smart meters to be installed in J&K by 2023

Srinagar, Oct 20: The Administrative Council (AC), which met here Wednesday under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor ManojSinhaauthorised the Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (JPDCL) and Kashmir Distribution Corporation Ltd (KPDCL) to implement the smart metering project in J&K.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that under the smart metering project, 6 lakh smart and prepaid meters would be installed across J&K through RECPDCL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Rural Electrification Corporation under the Ministry of Power, Government of India.
Currently, 2 lakh smart meters are being installed in Jammu and Srinagar under the Prime Minister’s Development Programme (PMDP).
The ‘Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme’ mainly focuses on reforms in the power sector to improve quality and reliability of power supply to consumers through a financially and operationally-efficient distribution sector.
Smart meters would bring about transparency in metering, billing and collection which would eventually reduce power losses and ensure quality and reliable power supply to the consumers.
The meters would be read remotely in a data centre at Srinagar and data recovery centre at Jammu through communication channels, which would also facilitate the distribution corporations to know the status of power supply at consumer end and also take prompt action.
The power distribution sector of J&K has a total consumer base of nearly 21 lakh of which metered consumers are only about 50 percent.
The poor consumer metering is the main reason for huge AT&C losses which are 50 percent in Jammu and Kashmir against the national average of 22 percent.
Advisors to the Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan and Rajeev RaiBhatnagar, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, and Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor Nitishwar Kumar attended the meeting.