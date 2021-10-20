8 lakh smart meters to be installed in J&K by 2023

Srinagar, Oct 20: The Administrative Council (AC), which met here Wednesday under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor ManojSinhaauthorised the Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (JPDCL) and Kashmir Distribution Corporation Ltd (KPDCL) to implement the smart metering project in J&K.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that under the smart metering project, 6 lakh smart and prepaid meters would be installed across J&K through RECPDCL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Rural Electrification Corporation under the Ministry of Power, Government of India.