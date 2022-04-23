8 lambardars, chowkidars involved in land grabbing dismissed in Anantnag

The move came following the directions of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir for dismissal of such lumberdars / chowkidars who were found involved in land grabbing of state/ kahcharie land.

“Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, Dr Piyush Singla ordered the immediate dismissal of seven lamberdars and one chowkidar of Tehsils Anantnag and Bijbehara today,” an official said.