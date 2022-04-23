8 lambardars, chowkidars involved in land grabbing dismissed in Anantnag

Anantnag, Apr 23: Eight lambradars and chowkidars found involved in land encroachment were dismissed in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday.
The move came following the directions of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir for dismissal of such lumberdars / chowkidars who were found involved in land grabbing of state/ kahcharie land.
“Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, Dr Piyush Singla ordered the immediate dismissal of seven lamberdars and one chowkidar of Tehsils Anantnag and Bijbehara today,” an official said.
He said the lamberdars / chowkidars were found involved in encroachment of state / Kahcharie land.
DC said that there had been reports regarding land grabbing by lamberdars / chowkidars and taking cognizance of these reports action in the matter has been initiated.
“Advocating a no non – sense approach, he said that persons who fail to deliver to their assigned tasks and whose actions are counterproductive to the public interest will be taken to task as per law.
As per the order issued, the lamberdars / chowkidars instead of protecting State / Kahcharie land were found to be themselves involved in illegal grabbing of land causing loss to the state exchequer.