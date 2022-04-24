8 shops sealed in Pulwama for overpricing

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Pulwama, Baseer Ul Haq Choudhary, an intense market checking was carried out by the Enforcement Wing of the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs in Rajpora area. During the drive 8 shops were sealed in Pulwama for over pricing.

Taking strong note of the complaints of over-pricing, the team lead by Sheikh Inayatullah, Assistant Director, FCS&CA along with Naib Tehsildar and SHO Rajpora conducted a massive inspection drive in the area to curb over pricing and take immediate action against instances of violations.