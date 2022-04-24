8 shops sealed in Pulwama for overpricing

Pulwama, Apr 23: To check profiteering and black marketing by business establishments operating in the Pulwama district, the special Market Checking team today intensified market checking at Rajpora to ensure all essential commodities are sold at government approved rates with sufficient availability of consumables.
On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Pulwama, Baseer Ul Haq Choudhary, an intense market checking was carried out by the Enforcement Wing of the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs in Rajpora area. During the drive 8 shops were sealed in Pulwama for over pricing.
Taking strong note of the complaints of over-pricing, the team lead by Sheikh Inayatullah, Assistant Director, FCS&CA along with Naib Tehsildar and SHO Rajpora conducted a massive inspection drive in the area to curb over pricing and take immediate action against instances of violations.
On the occasion, the AD warned the erring shopkeepers to desist from indulging in any unlawful trading practice. He also directed all shopkeepers and business establishments to keep the rate list visible.
On the occasion, the team also realised a fine of Rs 5000 from erring shopkeepers. Sheikh Inayatullah stressed on the traders to avoid over-pricing and other illegal and unethical practices and urged them to follow the rules in letter and spirit.
He said the drive will continue on a regular basis across the district markets to keep a check on traders and shopkeepers for indulging in overpricing and other unethical activities.