8 vehicles seized for illegal transportation of minerals in Baramulla

A police party led by SHO PS Baramulla under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Baramulla Altaf seized 8 vehicles and arrested 8 persons at Drangbal Baramulla for their involvement in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals. The accused drivers have been identified as Aqib Nayeem Wani resident of Taki Sultan Drangbal, Mohd Asif Tantray resident of Zoogiyar, Imtiyaz Ahmad Gojri son of Gh Mohd resident of Drangbal, Imtiyaz Ahmad Malik resident of Drangbal, Mohd Syed Dar son of Gh Ahmad resident of Jalsheeri, Bashir Ahmad Gojri resident of Drangbal, Junaid Ahmad Peer resident of Lolab Sogam & Wahid Ahmad Sheikh resident of Seer Jageer.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Baramulla and investigation set into motion.