8 vehicles seized for illegal transportation of minerals in Baramulla

Baramulla, June 27: Acting tough against the persons involved in the illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, police have seized 8 vehicles and arrested 8 persons in Baramulla.
A police party led by SHO PS Baramulla under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Baramulla Altaf seized 8 vehicles and arrested 8 persons at Drangbal Baramulla for their involvement in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals. The accused drivers have been identified as Aqib Nayeem Wani resident of Taki Sultan Drangbal, Mohd Asif Tantray resident of Zoogiyar, Imtiyaz Ahmad Gojri son of Gh Mohd resident of Drangbal, Imtiyaz Ahmad Malik resident of Drangbal, Mohd Syed Dar son of Gh Ahmad resident of Jalsheeri, Bashir Ahmad Gojri resident of Drangbal, Junaid Ahmad Peer resident of Lolab Sogam & Wahid Ahmad Sheikh resident of Seer Jageer.
Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Baramulla and investigation set into motion.
“Persons found indulging in illegal mining activities shall be dealt as per law. Community members are requested to share information regarding the crimes in their neighbourhood with their concerned police units,” police said.
The meeting was also attended by DySP DAR DPL Baramulla Dr. Peerzada Aijaz Ahmad and other officers of DPHQ.
The meeting was attended by a large number of NOKs of Police martyrs of Baramulla district. The aim of the meeting was to take stock of the welfare of the families of Police Martyrs who laid their precious lives in safeguarding the sovereignty and integrity of the nation. SP Hqrs Baramulla gave a patient hearing to the issues and grievances put forth by NOKs and assured them that their grievances will be redressed on priority.
SP Hqrs Baramulla informed the participants that various welfare measures have been taken by the Police department for the benefit of the next of kins and all the police units are committed to provide every possible assistance to the next of kins of police martyrs on priority.