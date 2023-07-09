8 vehicles seized for illegal transportation of minerals in Baramulla

A police party of PS Kunzer under the supervision of SDPO Tangmarg Imtiyaz Ahmad seized 3 vehicles (Tippers) and arrested 3 drivers identified as Javid Ahmad Shah resident of Gonipora Kunzer, Iqbal Ahmad Ganie resident of Kasie Mohalla Chanpora and Javeed Ahmad Shah resident of Batapora Kunzer at Bongam Kunzer for illegal extraction and transportation of minerals.

Similarly, a police party of PS Tangmarg seized 5 vehicles (3 Tippers, 2 Tractors) and arrested 5 drivers identified as Nazir Ahmad Najar resident of Ganibaba, Manzoor Ahmad Lone resident of Ferozpora, Amir Ahmad Reshi resident of Paraswani, Parvaiz Ahmad Reshi resident of Rambailpora Kunzar and Ishfaq Ahmad Tantray resident of Devpora Kunzar at Ferozpora Nallah for illegal extraction and transportation of minerals.