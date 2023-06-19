80 percent qualify class 10 board exams in J&K

Srinagar, June 19: The J&K Board of School Education on Monday declared the result of class 10th examination with an overall pass percentage of 79.89 percent.
The pass percentage of boys is 78.23 percent while the pass percentage of girls has been recorded as 81.68 percent.
As per the JK BOSE figures, around 1,48,701 students - 77,422 boys and 71,279 girls - were enrolled for the exams across Jammu and Kashmir out of which 1,18,791 students have qualified the exams. Around 29,789 students have been declared as 'not qualified' by JKBOSE.