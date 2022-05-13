82 police officers attend special training course

In this connection SVP NPA, Hyderabad has also made available the training material in shape of a booklet under name and style, "Team Book" for distribution among the trainees as and when such training courses start. Subsequently, the Team Books for distribution have been got printed through Police Printing Press Srinagar and accordingly training courses on, “Enable Police officers to be custodian of society (Mission Karmayogi)” have been started.

Under this mission, the first batch consisting of 64 NGOs and 17 other officials have been deputed for this training program at Sher-e-Kashmir Police Academy Udhampur, Police Training School Kathua and Police Training School Manigam.