82 police officers attend special training course

Srinagar, May 13: In order to inculcate soft skills among the police officers of all Union Territories who are directly involved in public dealing at the grass root level, a flagship programme was launched by PM under Mission "Karmayogi" to impart special training to get them understand that they are the custodians of society.
Under this scheme a Training of Trainers (ToT) programme was initially held at SVP NPA, Hyderabad in the month of March, 2022 in which faculty members from Police Academy Udhampur and one each member from other training institutes were deputed from UT of Jammu and Kashmir for participation as Master Trainers" so that they will in turn impart training to officers/men at cutting edge level in their respective training centers.
In this connection SVP NPA, Hyderabad has also made available the training material in shape of a booklet under name and style, "Team Book" for distribution among the trainees as and when such training courses start. Subsequently, the Team Books for distribution have been got printed through Police Printing Press Srinagar and accordingly training courses on, “Enable Police officers to be custodian of society (Mission Karmayogi)” have been started.
Under this mission, the first batch consisting of 64 NGOs and 17 other officials have been deputed for this training program at Sher-e-Kashmir Police Academy Udhampur, Police Training School Kathua and Police Training School Manigam.