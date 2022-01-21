‘87.38% population in Kargil fully vaccinated’

Kargil, Jan 21: At least 87.3 percent of the population in Kargil district of Ladakh is fully inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines.
As per the official data, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccination status in Kargil, at least 100 percent of healthcare workers have received first dose of vaccine while 97 percent have received the second dose.
In the category of frontline workers, 100 percent have received both the doses of vaccine.
In the above 60-years category, 100 percent coverage has been achieved in the first dose while 98 percent have received the second dose.
Similar figures have been achieved in 45-59 years age group.
At present, there are 176 active positive cases in Kargil.
In the past two nearly two years, a total of 4012 persons of the district tested positive of which 3778 cases were discharged from the hospitals.
At present 15 patients are admitted at the dedicated COVID hospital.
Meanwhile, Chairman and Chief Executive Councilor (CEC), LAHDC Kargil, Feroz Ahmed Khan chaired a meeting of the officers at Council Secretariat to review the COVID-19 situation and vaccination status in Kargil district.
Taking assessment of surveillance measures for COVID-19 positive patients, Khan said that all measures should be taken for strict adherence of the quarantine period.
Regarding the tuition centres, he directed to close those tuition centres where from COVID-19 positive cases are detected.
About the functioning of an operation theatre at dedicated COVID Hospital Kargil, Khan directed to frame a committee of concerned officers for its operations.
He enquired from the concerned SDMs and officers about the status of vaccination, surveillance, awareness regarding COVID-19 and other measures for containment of the virus.
Khan also stressed on increase of random sampling at suspected sites.
The meeting was attended by Executive Councilor for Health, LAHDC KargilMohsin Ali, Deputy Commissioner and CEO LAHDC Kargil, SantoshSukhadeve, CMO Kargil, DrMunawwarHussainWazir, SDM Sankoo, GhulamMohiuddinWani, SDM ShakarChiktan Muhammad Shareef, SDM Drass, Asgar Ali, Medical Superintendent SDH Kargil, InchargeCovid Hospital Kargil, and Block Medical Officers of Taisuru, Sankoo, Zanskar, Chiktan, and Shargole.
Earlier, Khan was informed that related to COVID-19 deaths, 61 cases for ex-gratia relief were received of which 39 had been resolved while the remaining would be resolved at the earliest.