8820 fruit-laden trucks among 10,000 HMVs cross Qazigund in last 24 hours: Officials

Qazigund, Oct 10: Around ten thousand trucks, including 8820 laden with fruit have moved from Srinagar to Jammu through Jammu-Srinagar national highway from last 24 hours, officials said.

A top traffic official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that from last 24 hours (down traffic movement), a total number of 10074 Heavy Motor Vehicles crossed Qazigund through Jammu-Srinagar national highway in which 8820 were fruit laden trucks.