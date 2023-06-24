8th grade student from Baramulla drowns to death during picnic at Sonamarg

Ganderbal, June 24: In a heart-wrenching incident, a 14-year-old student from Baramulla lost his life due to drowning while on a school picnic at the scenic Sonamarg health resort on Saturday.
The tragic event unfolded on Saturday when Owais Ahmed Chichi, son of Farooq Ahmed Chichi and a resident of Chandousa, Baramulla, accidentally drowned in a pond at Sonamarg.
Despite immediate medical attention at the PHC Sonamarg, the doctors declared him brought dead.
The local authorities have taken cognizance of the incident, and the police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate accident.