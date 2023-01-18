8th standard term-end exams: SCERT orders completion of registration, issuance of admit cards

Srinagar, Jan 18: The Jammu and Kashmir State Council of Educational Research and Training (JK-SCERT) Wednesday ordered for completion of registration and issuance of admit cards of 8th standard students to conduct term-end examination.

The official orders of SCERT issued by the Joint Director of Kashmir Division said that this in a backdrop of conducting of class 8th term end Examination session March 2023.

News agency, Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the SCERT in a communique to District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) Principals said, “Registration of all students should be done by or before January 31, 2023.”