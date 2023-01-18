8th standard term-end exams: SCERT orders completion of registration, issuance of admit cards

Srinagar, Jan 18: The Jammu and Kashmir State Council of Educational Research and Training (JK-SCERT) Wednesday ordered for completion of registration and issuance of admit cards of 8th standard students to conduct term-end examination.
The official orders of SCERT issued by the Joint Director of Kashmir Division said that this in a backdrop of conducting of class 8th term end Examination session March 2023.
News agency, Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the SCERT in a communique to District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) Principals said, “Registration of all students should be done by or before January 31, 2023.”
The SCERT also ordered that the computerized admit cards should be issued to all students by February 15, 2023.
“There should be Inspection of all complex heads, examination centers and ensure the arrangements and the strong room regarding the safety of confidential and allied material of examination,” it read.
“There should be meetings with the complex head for smooth conduct of the examination,” SCERT said.
It also said that the action taken report may be shared with the council for its onward submission to director SCERT.