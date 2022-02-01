9 die,2751 test positive in J&K

Srinagar, Feb 1: Deaths of nine people were attributed to COVID-19 in J&K while 2751 people tested positive on Tuesday.
The declining trend of positivity rate of samples continued and dropped to 3.8 percent today.
In the past eight days, 63 people have died in J&K, 33 in Kashmir division and 30 in Jammu division.
A senior health official said that fatality was the most important indicator of the pandemic.
He said that deaths per million due to COVID-19 were the highest in Jammu district followed by district Baramulla. The official said Jammu district had nine deaths per million while Baramulla district had eight deaths per million. District Srinagar and Ganderbal had five deaths per million.
The overall deaths per million in J&K was three.
Today, nine people who were infected with COVID-19 succumbed to the viral illness in J&K, four in Jammu division and five in Kashmir division.
Last month, 146 people died due to COVID-19 in J&K.
The day saw both COVID-19 tests and vaccination going up across districts. Due to the lockdown on the weekend, the testing in J&K had stayed around 62,000 while the vaccination saw a substantial decrease.
In the past 24 hours, 72,559 tests were carried out in J&K.
Of these 2751 were found positive.
The number of samples testing positive out of the total tested on Tuesday was 3.8, less than half of the percentage of samples that tested positive on January 25.
J&K recorded its highest single-day rise in cases on January 25, wherefrom, the daily cases and positivity rate have been declining steadily.
Of the total cases, 1105 were in Jammu division and 1646 in Kashmir division. The district wise cases today were: Srinagar 440, Budgam 177, Baramulla 136, Pulwama 45 , Kupwara 405, Anantnag 108 , Bandipora 30, Ganderbal 59, Kulgam 209, Shopian 37, Jammu 561, Reasi 32, Udhampur 96, Rajouri 21, Doda 74 , Kathua 44 , Samba 86, Poonch 31, Kishtwar 11, and Ramban 149.
The number of active cases dropped to 32,558 on Tuesday.
Of these, 491 were admitted across various level-1 and level-2 hospitals in J&K.
The bed occupancy in the hospitals fell down to 9.7 percent.
Over the past 24 hours, 45,001 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in J&K.