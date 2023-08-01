9 injured in Tanghdar accident

Kupwara July 31: At least nine persons were injured after a loaded truck collided with a Sumo at Tanghdar area here, an official said.
He said that a truck bearing registration JK03H was on its way from Kupwara to Tanghdar when it collided with a Tata Sumo at main market Tanghdar resulting in injuries to nine people.
Following the incident locals and soldiers from an adjoining Army unit swung into action and evacuated the injured to Sub District Hospital (SDH) Tanghdar.
Meanwhile, Block Medical Officer (BMO) Dr Farooq Qureshi told Greater Kashmir that nine injured persons were brought to SDH Tanghdar from where five serious persons were referred to Srinagar for specialised treatment.
The injured have been identified as Parvaiz Ahmad son of Ghulam Mohammad resident of Tral, Noor Din son of Aman Din, Gulshan Bano daughter of Nasir Ahmad, Abdul Rouf son of Ghulam Hassan, Mohammad Akbar son of Hakim Din, Shazia Bona daughter of Noor Fin all resident of Draggar Karnah, Zaheer Khan son of Hussain shah resident of TP Kupwara and Nazir Ahmad (35) son of Jalal Din resident of Jada Karnah.
Police have taken cognizance of the accident and an FIR under relevant sections has been registered.