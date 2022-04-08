9 new COVID positive cases in Kashmir

Srinagar, Apr 8 : Nine new COVID -19 positive cases were reported in Kashmir on Friday.
According to a media bulletin Srinagar district reported eight fresh cases, Anantnag reported one new case while as Baramulla Budgam, Kupwara, Pulwama, Bandipora Kulgam, Ganderbal and Shopian reported no fresh cases.
The bulletin said 23 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 05 from Jammu Division and 18 from Kashmir Division.
The bulletin also informed that no new case of Mucormycosis has been reported today, thus the total number of confirmed cases remains 51 across J&K.
On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 16,772 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 2,22,86,287.
According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 453854 positive cases, 134 are Active Positive (08 in Jammu Division and 126 in Kashmir Division), 448970 have recovered and 4750 have died; 2327 in Jammu division and 2423 in Kashmir division.