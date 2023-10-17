9 persons injured in Handwara accident

An official said that during the multiple-vehicle crash, four vehicles including Celerio, i10 Grand, Eco, and a passenger bus met with an accident during which nine persons were injured.

He said that the bus which was travelling towards Srinagar turned turtle resulting in injuries to nine persons.

“Following the incident, locals and J&K Police launched a rescue operation and evacuated the injured to Government Medical College (GMC) Handwara where all the injured were given treatment,” the official said.