9 persons injured in Handwara accident

Kupwara, Oct 17: At least nine persons were injured in a multiple-vehicle crash in the Tutigund area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Tuesday afternoon.
An official said that during the multiple-vehicle crash, four vehicles including Celerio, i10 Grand, Eco, and a passenger bus met with an accident during which nine persons were injured.
He said that the bus which was travelling towards Srinagar turned turtle resulting in injuries to nine persons.
“Following the incident, locals and J&K Police launched a rescue operation and evacuated the injured to Government Medical College (GMC) Handwara where all the injured were given treatment,” the official said.
Meanwhile, an official at GMC Handwara confirmed to have received nine injured persons.
He said that all the injured were responding well to treatment.
The official identified the injured as Abdullah, son of Gul Malik of KhagShuglipora; Maqsod Ahmad Mir, son of Ali Muhammad; Zarifa Begum, wife of Abdul Majeed of Lolab; YasirMajeedShiekh, son of Abdul Majeed of Sogam; Faiz Ahmad, son of Majnun Ahmad Lone of Maglora; Waheeda Begum, wife of Bashir Ahmad of Wasuna; RukayaRasool, wife of SaleemYousufParray of ChoruSopore; Mehvish Jan, daughter of Sultan Bhat of Drugmulla; and Fancy, wife of Lateef Kumar of Pattan.