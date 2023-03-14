90,000 smart-meters installed in Srinagar to improve power scenario during Ramadan: MD KPDCL

Srinagar, Mar 14: Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) Tuesday announced to have installed around ninety-thousand smart-meters in Srinagar district while remarking the department is gearing up to significantly improve the power scenario with the beginning of holy month of Ramadan.

Talking to media, MD KPDCL Yasin Choudhary, as reported by GNS, said that the department is proudly announcing that KPDCL has installed 90 thousand smart meters in the Srinagar district alone. Saying the process has been ongoing for many months now, Choudhary said now the main thing is to ensure uninterrupted round-the-clock power supply to those consumers where the (smart) meters are installed. “We hope to keep the promise of 24-hour power supply to the consumers where the smart meters have been installed”, he said.

Choudhary said that as far as Downtown Srinagar is concerned they have roughly completed a small target of one thousand consumers which include the areas of Hawal, KK Mohalla, Rainawari and Khanyar.

“We also faced stiff resistance at many places, but we want the people to understand that smart meters have genuine merits. You will not only get just 24 readings, but your bill process will also be generated accurately as it is directly generated from the system, so there is no chance of any human errors. We are also providing good voltage and the efficiency has also been increased. All this is possible only because of smart meters."