92 employees found absent in Anantnag during inspection drive

The DC said that there is a zero-tolerance policy towards absenteeism and lack of punctuality. He said that biometric attendance has been installed in most of the offices in the District. He said that any official still flouting norms will be taken to task. He said that such surprise checks will continue in the future.

The DC office has issued directions to the concerned officials to initiate disciplinary action against employees found absent. The district heads of these offices have also been asked to explain the lack of supervision.