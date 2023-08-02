92,560 works completed in 2022-23 in J&K compared to 9229 in 2018-19: MHA

Srinagar, Aug 2: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Wednesday said that the Centre was fully committed to the overall development of Jammu and Kashmir noting that several initiatives were taken by the government on this front.
This was stated in a written reply by the Minister of State (MoS) in MHA, Nityanand Rai while sharing the plans of the government for the development of J&T.
Member Parliament in Rajya Sabha, Rajeev Shukla had sought the data.
"On account of Article 370 and other constitutional ambiguities, the people of this region were denied full rights enshrined in the Constitution of India and other benefits of various Central Laws that were being enjoyed by other citizens in the country," Rai said.
He said that the J&K administration has focused on transparency in financial management by way of the introduction of a host of reforms and initiatives in recent years, which resulted in an increase in the completion of projects in a fiscal year.
“A total of 92,560 works were completed in the 2022-23 fiscal in comparison to 9229 in 2018-19. GoI's unstinted support in accelerating the pace of development in J&K has resulted in transformation on all fronts," Rai said.
As per the official figures, around 12,637 works have been completed in 2019-20, 21,943 in 2020-21, 50,726 in 2021-22 and 92560 in 2022-23 fiscal year.
"Under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), 6912 km of road length stands constructed during the last three years. 19,096 km of roads have been black-topped during the last four years and the daily average rate of macadamisation has increased from 8.57 km per day till 2019 to 15.75 km per day during 2023," Rai said.
As per the official figures, 302 bridges have been constructed during the last four years connecting the unconnected habitations.
"Out of 20,000 MW hydropower potential, J&K has been able to tap only 3500 MW in 70 years. In the last few years alone, projects for about 3000 MW capacity have been revived, put on track," Rai said.
The data reveal that during 2022-23, an investment of Rs 2153 crore materialised in the industry sector, providing employment to more than 11000 persons.
"This has boosted the local economy and employment opportunities by increasing investment," Rai said.
The minister in his written reply stated that 1.10 crore tourists had visited J&K during the current calendar year 2023 (January-June).
"This includes 16,423 foreign tourists who visited J&K this year. It is approximately four times more than the previous figure of 4411 in the corresponding period," the Rai said.
He said that large-scale recruitment drives were carried out after the formation of the union territory.
"The J&K government has filled 29,295 vacancies. Recruiting agencies have advertised 7924 vacancies and examinations in respect of 2504 vacancies have been conducted," Rai said in the written reply.