93 deaths, 648 accidents reported on Jammu-Srinagar highway in 2022: Union Ministry

About the steps being taken by the government to effectively minimise the incidents of road fatalities on the National Highway, the Union transport ministry has stated that in Jammu-Srinagar section of NH-44, out of 260 km length, four- laning in about 210 km - including 10 tunnels in a length of 21.50 km - has already been completed.

"Work of four- laning in balance 50 km including 6 tunnels (in 9.664 km length) and viaduct (6.02 km) is under progress, which is targeted for completion by Aug, 2025," the official document read.

The ministry has informed that after completion of these tunnels and viaduct, the entire NH-44 will be mostly free from effect of landslides and all weather connectivity will be ensured between Jammu and Srinagar.

"As part of the four- laning work and improvement of identified black spots, additional signages, road marking, rumble strips, crash barriers, lighting crash barriers as well as improvement of junction etc. have been provided at all critical identified accident prone sections for ensuring safety of road users and reducing the accident and fatalities. In addition to this, black spot rectifications works have also been undertaken at all identified stretches," the ministry has informed.

About the collapse of any newly constructed tunnel due to environmental hazards on the Jammu Srinagar Highway, the Ministry has informed that no such collapse of newly constructed tunnel has occurred so far.

"However, ban under construction audit portal had collapsed due to landslide on May 19 of 2022 at Khooni Nallah location on Ramban-Banihal Section of NH-44 causing casualty of 10 labourers," the document read.